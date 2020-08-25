Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,780. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.