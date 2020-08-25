Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Fund during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in China Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in China Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of China Fund by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000.

Get China Fund alerts:

CHN traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,075. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. China Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

China Fund Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.