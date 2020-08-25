Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 27,000 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.