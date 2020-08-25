Cornerstone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 1,127.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,291 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SCD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,799. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

