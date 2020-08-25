Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Germany Fund were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Germany Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in New Germany Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in New Germany Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Germany Fund alerts:

NYSE:GF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,905. New Germany Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

New Germany Fund Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.