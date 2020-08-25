Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 11,768 Shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEE. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 444.1% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 57,398 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 153,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Central and Eastern Europe Fund to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

CEE stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

