Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,939. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

