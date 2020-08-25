Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 22,220 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 155.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

