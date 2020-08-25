Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 54,900 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 67.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

