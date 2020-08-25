Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,118,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 518,920 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 270,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. 60,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cfra lifted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

