Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 446,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 47.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,675,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 865,232 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 513.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 981,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 821,112 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 160,483 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, President James C. Baker acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $81,150.00.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

