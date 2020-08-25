Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,267,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2,270.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,534,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $110,276.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

