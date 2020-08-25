Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, August 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

