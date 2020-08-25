Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,358,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,343,000 after buying an additional 72,092 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Paychex by 39.9% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,469. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

