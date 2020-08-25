Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Acquires Shares of 1,362 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,693,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $49,145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $351.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,607. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.