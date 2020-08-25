Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,019,792 shares of company stock valued at $308,981,858. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.14. The stock had a trading volume of 70,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,701. The company has a market capitalization of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

