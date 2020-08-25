Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys New Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.63. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,158. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.80. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $244.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

