Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys Shares of 3,092 PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Shares of PRAH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,991. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

