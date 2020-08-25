Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys Shares of 7,159 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 84,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

