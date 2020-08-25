Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 84.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 98.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 86.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 173.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. 120,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.64 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

