Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $160,000 in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 246.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 92.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 42,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

