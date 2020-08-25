Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $242,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $206.20. 180,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,752. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

