Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $31,000 in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 26.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,903,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,462,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,262 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 10.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 51,823,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,800 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth $109,984,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,694,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,098 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 163,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,391,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

