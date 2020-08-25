Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $334,000 in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,309,000 after buying an additional 108,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,786,000 after buying an additional 188,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,332,000 after buying an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,893,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after buying an additional 519,618 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.88. 5,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

