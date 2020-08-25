Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $336,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,884 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,712 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $418,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 343.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 60.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 114.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 43,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

