Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $455,000 in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 569,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,601,904. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

