Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $446,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,371 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 1,517,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,343,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

