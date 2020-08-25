Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.21. 2,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

