Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in American International Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 83,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

