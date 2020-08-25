Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 5,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

