Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases New Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $82,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,914,000 after buying an additional 2,150,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 356.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,848,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,405,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.