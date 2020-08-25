Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,118,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 845,081 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 481.6% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 948,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 785,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,565,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 594,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

