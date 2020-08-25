Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 7,274 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 172,350 shares of company stock worth $9,693,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,422. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

