Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after buying an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,510. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

