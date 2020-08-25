Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 22,046 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,046 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 959,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 827,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 571,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

