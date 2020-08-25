Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 838.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.46. 3,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $61.87.

