Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,289 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 176,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,433. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

