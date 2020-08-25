Cowen Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $530.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $470.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $409.26 to $451.69 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

AAPL opened at $503.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 12 month low of $203.32 and a 12 month high of $515.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.34.

Shares of Apple are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

