Credit Suisse Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.32. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.