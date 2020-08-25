Critical Analysis: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition (NYSE:PAAC)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Proficient Alpha Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.54 $98.08 million $1.64 6.62 Proficient Alpha Acquisition N/A N/A $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Alpha Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Proficient Alpha Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -20.85% 8.61% 3.21% Proficient Alpha Acquisition N/A 2.65% 0.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Proficient Alpha Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 6 1 0 2.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.14, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Proficient Alpha Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Proficient Alpha Acquisition

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

