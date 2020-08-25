Critical Analysis: NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) versus 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NASDAQ:MYSZ and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASDAQ:MYSZ -6,029.21% -227.45% -136.91% 2U -46.21% -22.22% -12.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NASDAQ:MYSZ and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASDAQ:MYSZ 0 0 0 0 N/A 2U 0 2 10 0 2.83

2U has a consensus price target of $41.91, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NASDAQ:MYSZ and 2U’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASDAQ:MYSZ $60,000.00 130.19 -$5.50 million N/A N/A 2U $574.67 million 4.24 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -18.82

NASDAQ:MYSZ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U.

Risk & Volatility

NASDAQ:MYSZ has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

2U beats NASDAQ:MYSZ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASDAQ:MYSZ

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

