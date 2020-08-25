CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Stephens

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYRX. Roth Capital raised their target price on CryoPort from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on CryoPort from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CryoPort presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CryoPort stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.92. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,490 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 190,001 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

