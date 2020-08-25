Cryptaur Market Cap Tops $1.83 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $4,619.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $648.97 or 0.05661509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00048724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.