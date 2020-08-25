Cubiex Trading Down 26.4% This Week (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $326,020.09 and approximately $513.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Cubiex token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,500,000 tokens. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

