Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $880,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce $880,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $17.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.01 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $27.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CUE opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,868,815.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $116,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $731,525.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 693.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,024 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $164,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

