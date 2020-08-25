Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 479.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $215.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Melius downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.12.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

