CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 854,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

CVSI stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.25.

CVSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $0.75 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.95 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.98.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

