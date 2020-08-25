CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CVS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of CVSGF opened at $16.25 on Monday. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

