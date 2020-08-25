CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Paypal by 340.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,381 shares of company stock worth $15,479,155. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. 61,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

