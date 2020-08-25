CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.26. 1,225,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

